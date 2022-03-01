Health Dept issues errant Sarikei eatery operators with compounds

SARIKEI (March 1): The Health Department issued eatery operators here with 18 compounds yesterday during a large-scale ‘Clean Premises’ operation.

Sarikei Divisional Health officer Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fong Tsung said in a statement the compounds were issued for various offences under the Food Act 1983 and Food Cleanliness Regulations 2009.

Two compound notices of RM500 each were for failure of premises operators to produce food handling training certificates, medical check-up, and anti-typhoid vaccination records for their workers, Dr Fong said.

He explained this is an offence under Regulation 11 of Food Cleanliness Regulations 2009.

A total of 11 compound notices of RM100 each were issued for failure of food operators to wear aprons, hair restraints, and/or shoes, as required under Regulation 32, he said.

Dr Fong added another five compound notices of RM500 each were issued to food handlers who failed to comply with personal hygiene such as having long fingernails as well as wearing rings, bracelets, and watches.

The offences come under Regulation 33 of Food Cleanliness Regulation 2009.

All compounds must be paid within 14 days from the date of issuance.

On a related matter, Dr Fong stressed that more drastic action would be taken on food premises that failed to comply with cleanliness requirements set by the authorities.

“For instance, as provided under Section 11 of Food Act 1983, food premises found to infested with cockroaches or rats could face a closure order. Failure to comply with the closure order, the offenders are liable to be slapped with drastic punishment such as a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both,” he explained.

He encouraged the public to report any breach of the Food Cleanliness Regulations and Food Act by calling 084-651077.