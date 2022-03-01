Installation of Bau-Batu Kitang solar street lights to begin soon

BAU (March 1): Work to install solar lights along Bau-Batu Kitang road will begin this year, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the project proposed by Deputy Minister for Transport II and Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep is expected to start before June.

“The installation of street lights will be implemented this year, which aims to improve the safety of the road, especially at night. It is estimated that almost 300 units of solar lights will be installed, which cost RM2 million,” he told reporters after attending a special briefing on the Tasik Biru Resort City Development Master Plan today.

Henry had proposed the installation of solar lights to prevent accidents, especially along sharp bends, while waiting for the road to be upgraded to four lanes as planned under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

On the progress of the traffic light projects for several roundabouts in Kota Samarahan, Lee said the project came under the Public Works Department (JKR) and not his ministry.

“We were informed that the project is still running but now it has to do with the problems of the contractors involved. Although it is not under the jurisdiction of the ministry, but we believe it will be resolved,” he said.