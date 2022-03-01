Lee: Transport Ministry will continue to maintain safety measures for water transport

BAU (March 1): The Ministry of Transport will continue to monitor facilities and ensure the safety measures for water transport users in the state continue to be maintained, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said this includes boats or other such facilities used at lakes which have been turned into tourist attractions.

“For the ministry, under the Sarawak Rivers Board, when it comes to (bodies of) water including lakes, we will continue to monitor safety of the passengers using these facilities,” he said when met by reporters after attending a special briefing on the Tasik Biru Resort City Development Master Plan here today.

Following the briefing, Lee said he was satisfied with the operations carried out at Tasik Biru Resort City even though they were just initiated.

He also expressed his satisfaction after seeing the facilities and operation of cruise and paddle boat activities at the Tasik Biru lake where the resort is located.

“We are satisfied with the operation of the activities here where everything complies with the security measures that have been set,” he said.

Lee opined the area sees great potential in receiving increasing tourist arrivals, thus security measures are a priority for the ministry before implementing facilities such as boat services.

In this regard, the ministry also launched five lifebuoys as safety markets in Tasik Biru.

He also revealed members of the public can come up to Tasik Biru here using public bus service, with a fare of only RM1 for a one-way ride.

“The bus company is expected to add more buses to the route and will make it easier for those who wish to go to Tasik Biru,” he said.

Also present at the briefing was Deputy Minister of Transport II and Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.