MACC detains senior assistant director

KOTA KINABALU (March 1): A senior assistant director from a State Government department has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly being involved in a RM10,000 bribery case.

The 54-year-old man was detained by MACC officers at his office around 3pm on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accused allegedly solicited bribes from the public to expedite the issuance of land offer letters involving a small farm.

MACC Sabah director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said a remand application for the suspect would be made today.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Karunanithy also did not rule out that more arrests would be made to assist in investigation.