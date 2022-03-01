Sabah civil service back to operating at full capacity

KOTA KINABALU (March 1): The state’s civil service is now operating at full capacity with the exception of those infected with the Covid-19 virus or those who are close contacts of an infected individual.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the decision to have the civil service back at full capacity took effect March 1.

Masidi who is the state’s Covid-19 spokesperson, reminded all those back to working physically at their office to always adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) implemented to stem the spread of the virus.

He Twitted, “1/3: a new month & the caseload is 2,158, a marginal decrease of just 16 cases. In fact 17 districts registered higher number of new cases with only 9 showing a decline. W.e.f. from today, state civil service is now operating at full capacity.

Masidi added that 99.31 per cent of the patients are in categories 1 and 2, six in categories 3 and 4 and three in category 5.

According to Masidi, even though there was a slight decrease in the number of cases in Sabah, 17 of the 27 districts in the state have recorded higher case loads than Monday.

Only nine districts recorded a decrease in cases while the status of one district remained unchanged, he said.

Kota Kinabalu with 651 cases remained as the top contributor to the daily case loads in Sabah followed by Tuaran 142, Papar 135, Keningau 130, Beaufort 130, Kota Belud 120, Penampang 111 and Putatan 100.

He also disclosed that 247 cases reported on Tuesday involved unvaccinated children under the age of 11 where 117 of them are under five years old and not qualified to receive the vaccine.

There were six fatalities reported on Tuesday in Kota Marudu, Tawau, Penampang, Beluran, Lahad Datu and Kota Kinabalu.