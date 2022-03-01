Sarawak cops seize drugs worth RM1.2 mln, jobless man arrested (Video)

KUCHING (March 1): Police here have seized 25.5kg of drugs estimated to be worth RM1.2 million and arrested a 27-year-old unemployed man.

Sarawak acting police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said a team from the Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) found the drugs following raids on a cafe, a courier company, and a house at Jalan Batu Kitang.

“On Feb 26 at 1.30pm, a team of NCID personnel from the Sarawak NCID carried out a raid at the five-footway of a cafe in Jalan Penrissen Mile 6 and detained a man.

“An inspection was conducted on the suspect, which led to the discovery of six packets, each containing translucent plastic bags with a crystalline substance, believed to be syabu, weighing 6,098 grammes,” Mancha told a press conference this morning.

He said information from the first raid led police to seize another box at a courier company at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce around 2pm on the same day.

“The seizure of the box led to a find of another six packets of white and green plastic bags, where each plastic bag contained a translucent plastic packet containing crystalline substances believed to be syabu weighing about 6,096 grammes,” he said.

Following information received during the second raid, he said police conducted a third raid on a house in Kampung Bumbok at Jalan Batu Kitang around 3pm on the same day.

“The raid led to the seizure of a box containing 13 packets of translucent plastic of drugs believed to be ketamine weighing at 13.4 grammes and Syabu (664 grammes) in the suspect’s bedroom, placed in front of a wardrobe of the bedroom,” he said.

Mancha said in total police seized about 25.5kg of drugs, a multipurpose vehicle worth RM30,000, and a motorcycle worth RM8,000 during the raids.

Noting that the drugs seized was for around 25,000 users, he said the supply came from Peninsular Malaysia via courier services.

He said the suspect, who has no previous criminal record, has been remanded for a week.

Mancha added police are investigating the cases under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952.

The Section provides for the death penalty or life in imprisonment and a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan.

Last year, a total of RM19 million worth of drugs were seized in Sarawak.

Among those present at the press conference were Kota Sentosa investigating officer Insp Awang Rezdly Awang Morni and Sarawak NCID deputy chief Supt Wong Meng Leong.