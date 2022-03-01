State Secretary: It’s Premier of Sarawak in English, Premier Sarawak in Bahasa Malaysia

KUCHING (March 1): The amendment to the State Constitution to restyle the term ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’ takes effect from today (March 1), said State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

He said in a statement that the Chief Minister of Sarawak will now be addressed in English as the ‘Premier of Sarawak’ and in Bahasa Malaysia as ‘Premier Sarawak’.

“The Office of the Chief Minister (Chief Minister’s Office) will be referred to in English as the ‘Office of the Premier of Sarawak’ and in Bahasa Malaysia as ‘Pejabat Premier Sarawak’,” he added.

Jaul said the post of Deputy Chief Minister will be referred to as ‘Deputy Premier’ in English or ‘Timbalan Premier’ in Bahasa Malaysia.

He also noted that for Assistant Ministers, the term will be ‘Deputy Minister’ or ‘Timbalan Menteri’, also with effect from today.

On Feb 15, the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) passed the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which included several amendments, one of which was the change of the designation and style of ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’.