Tackling corruption: Sarawak on right track, says CM

SIBU (March 1): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is confident that Sarawak is on the right track when it comes to tackling corruption, in that it has built a strong foundation with clear objectives in addressing this issue, as well as governance and integrity.

“We have determined various initiatives that make Sarawak one step ahead compared with other states in Malaysia, by establishing the Ombudsman (Unit) as a check-and-balance mechanism, to ensure that public interest would be safeguarded,” he said in his speech for the ‘Majlis Amanat Perdana Integriti’ (Mapi) 2022 at a hotel here yesterday.

His text-of-speech was delivered by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who represented him to officiate at the event.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2021 released by Transparency International, ranked Malaysia at 62nd out of 180 countries in terms of the level of corruption in the public sector.

The latest data showed consecutive decline in CPI placing for Malaysia, which was at 57th in the 2020 data, and 51st in the 2019 list.

In this regard, the chief minister said such improvement should be given serious attention by the entire public sector in Malaysia.

“The Sarawak government has never been silent when it comes to efforts in curbing corruption and abuse of power in the public sector, and will intensify all efforts in cultivating integrity, improving governance and eradicating corruption.

“Perhaps, these could be worked out through the Integrity and Ombudsman Unit, the possibility to cooperate with the parties having the expertise for developing CPI measurement mechanism at state level,” he said.

Additionally, Abang Johari said the post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 would be the platform for the state government to steer Sarawak forward, aimed at turning it into a developed state with high income by 2030.

He elaborated that PCDS 2030 would be anchored on six economic sectors set to become its main engine of growth: manufacturing, commercial agriculture, tourism, forestry, mining and social services.

“In essence, PCDS 2030 would gear Sarawak’s aspiration of becoming a thriving society driven by data and innovation, (and able) to enjoy economic prosperity, social inclusivity and sustainable environment.”

Regarding the mandate to the state’s Integrity and Ombudsman Unit, he pointed out that all matters relating to the state civil service must be addressed holistically.

“I would give the mandate to the state Integrity and Ombudsman Unit, to be the central body tasked with overseeing, investigating and seeking resolutions on matters pertaining to maladministration, bureaucracies and red tapes in the public sector,” he said.

Meanwhile in his opening remarks, Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Juanda Jaya said since 2017, efforts to cultivate integrity, elevate governance and eradicate corruption had been implemented effectively.

Among those present at Mapi 2022 yesterday were Minister in Chief Minister’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, and Sarawak Federal Secretary Datuk Amir Omar.