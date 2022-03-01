Trial of Dr Sim’s defamation suit against Chong begins

KUCHING (March 1): The trial of a defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian against Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen over allegations that Dr Sim failed to manage funds for a food aid project in 2020 began today.

In 2020, Dr Sim through his lawyers, filed a defamation suit against Chong who allegedly claimed Dr Sim had failed to organise a food aid drive for four state constituencies.

Several Sarawak DAP leaders, including its chairman Chong Chieng Jen, were said to have slandered Dr Sim through newspapers for his failure in managing the foodaid drive that involved an allocation of RM800,000 for Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

According to previous reports, Dr Sim, who is also SUPP president, said the food aid funds given by the state government was channelled to the Divisional Disaster Management Committees, not to the State Legislative Assembly.

He added that Sarawak DAP leaders had repeatedly threw baseless accusation towards him through social media and newspapers with intent of tarnishing his image and accusing him of abusing his position.

The case was heard before High Court Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

The plaintiffs were represented by counsels Shankar Ram, Dato Bong Ah Loi, Russell Lim and Yu Ying Ying while the defendants were represented by counsels Chong Siew Chiang, Michael Kong and Sim Kiat Leng.

Before the plaintiff’s first witness, Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat could testify, Chong Siew Chiang objected to the meaning of ‘innuendo’ as it has two separate course of actions in the case.

There was no identification of the person who understands the secondary meaning which the plaintiff complains through his course of action innuendo.

Shankar argued there were two types of innuendo; false or popular innuendo, and true or legal innuendo.

“We have pleaded the natural and ordinary meaning which is the popular or false innuendo and given particulars. We are not relying on extrinsic facts and we are not relying on,” he said.

Alwi, following the plaintiff’s statement of claim, dismissed the defendants’ objections.

It is expected that the plaintiff will call 14 witnesses to testify in the case, namely, Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation) Datuk Annuar Rapaee, former Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei, and permanent secretary of the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family, and Childhood Development Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat