Woman among seven arrested following discovery of body in Niah

MIRI (March 1): Police have arrested seven individuals, including a woman, to facilitate the investigation into the discovery of the body of a man in Niah last Wednesday.

District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari, in confirming the case yesterday, said he received a call from a member of the public at around 10.45am on Wednesday, informing him that a body had been found at a farm in Paroh Suai, Niah.

“A team from the CID Miri was then deployed to the scene, where they later saw the body, which had some gunshot wounds.

“Further inspection indicated the identity of the victim as Malaysian.

“Following the discovery and several leads, police later arrested a woman and six men, all Malaysians.

“All seven are currently being detained to facilitate the investigation,” said Hakemal in a statement, adding that the CID squad also found firearms and bullets, believed to be related to the case, which is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

On a related subject, Hakemal strongly reminded the public to not speculate about the case as it could interfere with the investigation.

“Those with any information about the incident are requested to come to the nearest police station to help in the investigation, or contact ASP Joyce Sagai on 085-433 730,” he said.