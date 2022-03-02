2,236 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 2): Sabah recorded 2,236 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 66.14 per cent are sporadic infections.

“A marginal increase of 78 cases to 2,236 cases today. Seven districts registered three-digit number led by Kota Kinabalu with 781 cases, Tuaran 170, Penampang 138, Kota Belud 113, Papar 110, Keningau 108 and Tawau 103.

“Percentage of community sporadic infection is high, 66.14 per cent,” he said in his Twitter post.

Masidi also said that 99.16 per cent of the new cases on March 2 are in Categories 1 and 2, eight in Category 3, eight in Category 4 and three in Category 5.