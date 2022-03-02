24 graduates mentoring at 12 state ministries

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 2): Twenty-four graduates have been selected for a six-month direct mentoring and learning programme at the 12 state ministries.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor presented letters of appointment to the first batch of the Felo Sabah Maju Jaya participants at Menara Kinabalu here on Wednesday.

An initiative by the State Ministry of Youth and Sports, the programme will be carried out under the Sabah Youth Leadership Incubator (IKEBS).

Under the programme, Felo SMJ participants will receive a monthly allowance for the duration of the programme. Hajiji who is also Finance Minister announced the Felo SMJ initiative when tabling the State 2022 Budget last year, adding that is part of the State Government’s efforts to energise human capital development.

He said the programme is a collaboration between various agencies including the HalaTuju SMJ Secretariat, Institut Kerjasama Kerajaan dan Rakyat (IKRAR) and the Sabah Youth Council.

Also present were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin, cabinet ministers and State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong.