36,385 candidates across Sarawak sitting for SPM written exams

KUCHING (March 2): A total of 36,385 candidates across Sarawak are sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 written examinations from today until March 29, said State Education director Dr Norisah Suhaili.

Norisah said from the figure, 93.83 per cent or 34,142 candidates are from national secondary schools (SMK), 937 candidates (2.58 per cent) from private secondary schools, and 316 candidates (0.87 per cent) from schools under agencies other than the Ministry of Education.

“There are also 26 candidates or 0.07 per cent from religious secondary school (SMAR) and another 964 private candidates, who make up about 2.65 per cent of the total number of candidates in the state,” she told reporters when visiting SMK St Joseph, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg today.

Norisah said 257 examination centres are taking part in this year SPM examinations, comprising 189 national secondary schools, six schools under other agencies other than the Ministry of Education, 13 private secondary schools, one religious secondary school and 48 private centres across Sarawak for private candidates.

“A total of 209 area supervisors and 3,400 invigilators have also been appointed for the smooth running of the SPM examinations throughout Sarawak.”

Norisah said all candidates must observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and National Security Council.