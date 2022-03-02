39,250 in Sabah sitting for SPM

TUARAN: A total of 39,250 students in Sabah started sitting for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination from March 2 until March 29 at 315 examination centres.

Sabah education director Datuk Dr Mistirine Radin said 35,266 candidates are from schools while the rest are from MRSM, religious and private schools as well as private candidates.

Dr Mistirine also said with the unpredictable weather in Sabah lately, the Education Ministry had launched Operation Payung to face floods during the examination.

On Covid-19 SOP, she said those who tested positive or instructed to undergo quarantine, will not be allowed to sit for the examination on that day, but they must apply for the rescheduled examination.

“To prevent infection during exams, we already prepared rooms to isolate students with symptoms before sending them to the hospital or Health Department,” she added.