Bornean banteng at brink of extinction

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 2): Often, when endangered species in Borneo are discussed, some of the island’s most iconic species come to mind. These include the Bornean orangutan, the Bornean elephant, the Sunda clouded leopard and the Sunda pangolin.

Unfortunately, in these discussions, a lesser-known but equally iconic and equally endangered species fall through the cracks.

They are forgotten – mostly left to their own devices in the face of multiple threats against their survival.

This is the plight of the Bornean banteng – almost at the brink of extinction yet no one is talking about it.

Known for their starkly white lower legs or stockings, the Bornean banteng was once widespread in Borneo. However, years of deforestation, land conversion and hunting have caused their numbers to decline dramatically. Today, the population in Sabah is estimated to be at 326 individuals.

This number could be more or could be less. No one really knows as very few extensive surveys have been conducted on the species.

But what experts know for sure is that, if conservation measures are not heightened, it is highly likely that the banteng – the most critically endangered large Pleistocene mammal species in the world – will be the next species to go extinct.

Endemic to Borneo, the Bornean banteng is classified as “Endangered” under the IUCN Red List. The banteng is also listed under Schedule 1 in the Sabah Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 – affording it full protection. Despite this, the banteng population has declined, as their habitat have shrunk over the years, leaving them confined to sub-optimal habitats where the quality and productivity of their main food source is low and patchy.

Bantengs are known to be shy, making them very difficult to be seen in the wild. However, as with all species, they play a key role in the ecosystem. Their grazing and browsing activities control the growth of other vegetation including shrubs. Their dung also adds fertility to the soil, which supports insects and birds.

With an already small and declining population size, the government, led by the Sabah Wildlife Department, and supported by the Species Action Plan Committee Members, came together to formulate the Bornean Banteng Action Plan 2019-2028. The action plan provided direction and guidance on the strategies, priorities and actions for banteng conservation for the period between 2019 and 2028.

In line with the Bornean Banteng Action Plan and supported by the Sabah Wildlife Department and the Sabah Forestry Department, WWF-Malaysia, together with Borneo Rhino Alliance (BORA) have taken up the task of actively developing and maintaining pastures within the Tabin Wildlife Reserve, where the largest known Bornean banteng population in Sabah can be found. But with an already small overall population to begin with, the largest known banteng population does not have an impressive figure – only approximately 52 individuals.

The task is an uphill challenge. Through this collaboration, which began in 2021, the team on the ground will develop pastures for banteng, where the grass species eaten by banteng will be promoted. By developing pastures in known banteng habitat, it is hoped that the adequate quality food will help increase the species’ productivity.

Work is still in its early stages but if successful, it is hoped that the banteng population in Tabin will thrive and the work there can be replicated in other known banteng habitats.

This year’s World Wildlife Day theme is “Recovering Key Species for Ecosystem Restoration” – a theme that is apt for the Bornean banteng. This World Wildlife Day, let us, for a moment, shine the spotlight on the Bornean banteng and celebrate this elusive species.

Let us do our part to help protect the species from decline. Our responsibilities should include the

following:

1. Report illegal hunting and sales of wildlife meat to the Sabah Wildlife Department

2. Don’t buy or consume banteng meat

3. Learn more about the Bornean banteng