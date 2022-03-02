Covid: 0.59 pct of new cases in Categories 3 to 5, says Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): A total of 152 cases or 0.59 per cent of the 25,854 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the country yesterday are in categories three, four, and five, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that the remaining 25,702 cases or 99.41 per cent are in categories one and two.

“Of the 152 cases in categories three to five reported yesterday, 25 cases are unvaccinated or have yet to complete vaccination while 89 cases are fully vaccinated but yet to receive the booster dose,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, 38 cases from categories three to five have received booster doses, 65 cases involved individuals aged 60 and above, 51 cases have comorbidities, and one case involved a pregnant woman.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 1,754 Covid-19 cases were admitted to the hospital, comprising 575 cases from categories three to five, while 1,179 cases from categories one and two.

Meanwhile, 25,548 recovered cases were reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries in the country to 3,142,112.

He also said that a total of 374 cases required treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and 213 cases required respiratory assistance, making the percentage of use of breathing aids now at 36 per cent.

On the intensive care unit (ICU) bed use, Dr Noor Hisham said that eight states recorded bed utilisation of more than 50 per cent, namely in Putrajaya (67 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (65 per cent), Johor (63 per cent), Melaka (63 per cent), Kelantan (58 per cent), Perlis (55 per cent), Selangor (55 per cent), and Sabah (53 per cent).

Dr Noor Hisham said each state was ready with a quick response plan in the event of an increase in cases requiring admission to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC), hospitals, and ICUs. – Bernama