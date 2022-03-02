Covid-infected SPM candidates can sit for exam in April, says Education Minister

JOHOR BAHRU (March 2): The 2021 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates who were tested positive for Covid-19 and currently undergoing quarantine will be sitting for the examination at the second session in April.

Senior Minister of Education Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the candidates only had to inform their schools on the matter in writing with the relevant supporting documents and a copy of their MySejahtera status.

“So, the candidates, and their families need not worry, if they have proof, they can sit for the examination at the second session in April,” he said after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kota Masai 2 on the first day of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, here, today.

A total of 407,097 students are sitting for the 2021 SPM examination at 3,000 examination centres nationwide, 50,317 of whom are in the state.

Meanwhile, on his visit to the school, he said the 2021 SPM was implemented on a larger scale when almost all the classrooms in the school were utilised for the purpose.

“As we can see, almost all classrooms are used and we will continue to look at the situation from time to time to ensure the progress of the SPM takes place in an orderly and safe manner,” he added. – Bernama