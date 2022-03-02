Dr Rundi: State govt hopes to improve food security by producing enough cattle

MIRI (March 2): The state government intends to improve its food security by producing enough cattle to meet current market demand especially for beef and reduce import of cattle meat.

According to the Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Sarawak is only 12 per cent self-sufficient in beef and to meet the demand 88 per cent was imported mainly from Australia and New Zealand.

“The state’s aspiration is to improve food security and in regard to beef, we want to achieve 50 per cent self-sufficiency level by 2030.

“To achieve this aspiration, the involvement of the private sector is encouraged in commercial cattle production,” he said in his address when witnessing the signing of agreement for privatisation of Karabungan Agriculture Station at a hotel here today.

The signing was between the state government represented by Veterinary Services of Sarawak and Alam Bumijaya Sdn Bhd.

Present at the ceremony were Assistant Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail; deputy director of Veterinary Services Sarawak Dr Sajem Jinim and managing director of Alam Bumijaya Sdn Bhd, Loh Poh Hwa.

The agreement was signed to privatise Karabungan Agriculture Station for the purpose of commercial cattle farming for the production of beef, which will be undertaken by Alam Bumijaya Sdn Bhd as the operator.

“Mostly, our beef is imported. If we cut that (imported beef), we can increase revenue for the state.

“But most importantly, it is also for food security. This is the future challenge the world over, not only for us in Malaysia, but all other parts of the world. We are not only looking at livestock, but we will also be looking at other agriculture activities, crops and so on, especially big plantations,” disclosed Dr Rundi.

He said the government had decided to invite the private sector to invest in commercial livestock production, utilising existing government station land.

Apart from Karabungan, two other livestock stations that have been chosen for commercial livestock production under this privatisation initiative are Temudok Agriculture Station for goat production and Maragang Station for buffalo production.

“We want to use this (Karabungan) government’s original initiative and make it a full pledged commercialisation to produce beef. The government will facilitate and assist, especially in terms of infrastructure.

“We should be able to develop it within the 12th Malaysia Plan or even beyond, so that we can secure the future of our food security in this part of the world,” he pointed out.

Dr Rundi said the signing of the licence agreement marks a new milestone in the commercial development of the cattle industry in Sarawak towards achieving its 50 per cent self-sufficiency level for beef and cattle population of 150,000 head by 2030.

“On behalf of the government, I would like to thank Alam Bumijaya Sdn Bhd for accepting the challenge to undertake the task of going into commercial cattle farming towards realising the government’s aspiration to increase beef production in the state,” he added.

Touching on the African Swine Fever (ASF) situation in Sarawak, he said it has spread in Sibu and Miri except Kuching.

“Currently we are facing ASF here (Miri) and Sibu, Kuching is still safe. So the department must make awareness programmes through the public, including to advise hunters.

“This (hunting) is also one way that can spread the problem (ASF). They go hunting in certain areas with positive ASF, and they move it to other areas. What’s important now is how we are going to monitor this movement, plus movements from across the border.

“Of course, we screen all the livestock coming in, unfortunately some are not through proper channels and that is the problem. That’s why we must strengthen our borders to make sure that we do not attract any ‘problem’ happening over ‘that side’,” he stressed.