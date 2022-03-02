Dr Sim’s defamation suit: Food aid reached listed recipients in all 82 constituencies, says witness

KUCHING (March 2): The High Court here has been told that the registered needy folks in all 82 state constituencies in Sarawak had received food aid during the health emergency crisis in 2020.

The then-permanent secretary to the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat said a total of 380,568 beneficiaries and/or households were the recipients of the assistance.

She was the first witness brought to testify in the defamation suit filed by the then-local government and housing minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian against Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, in regards distribution of the food aid to four state constituencies held by the Opposition in 2020.

In the suit, Dr Sim, now a Deputy Premier of Sarawak and also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, claims that Chong, who is Stampin MP and also Padungan assemblyman, has maliciously slandered that he (Dr Sim) failed to manage funds for the food aid drive in 2020 involving an allocation of RM800,000, meant for Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa constituencies.

During the examination-in-chief conducted by the plaintiff’s counsel Shankar Ram Asnani, Saadiah was asked if she knew how many people were given the food aid and if so, was there anyone being deprived of or discriminated against by way of not granting them the food aid.

Based on a report dated April 29, 2020 issued by the Food Supply Chain Committee (FSCC), Saadiah replied: “As per the April 29, 2020 report, the total number of beneficiaries or households that had received the food aid during the emergency crisis was 380,568.

“All divisional disaster management committees (DDMCs) in the 12 divisions throughout Sarawak distributed the food aid to the needy folks in all 82 state constituencies.

“There was no complaint from the public indicating that they did not receive the food aid during the crisis, except from the posts done by YB Chong and his and his team.

“I believe if there was discrimination and manipulation that people had not been given the food aid, we would have known about it especially from those who used social media to demonstrate their dissatisfaction against the Sarawak government, or the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) members, or even against public servants.

“If there’s truly mismanagement or mishandling of the use of the (food aid) fund, the public would have gone out to submit reports to the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).”

During cross examination by Chong’s counsel Michael Kong, Saadiah stressed that the initial RM200,000 allocation for every one of the 82 constituencies ‘was more for the purpose of budgeting by the FSCC’.

The FSCC, back then, also realised that if such a proposal was to be implemented there would be a disparity, she said, adding that all the 82 constituencies were ‘different in size, demography and economic status’.

“In other words, some constituencies are bigger or smaller than others, (therefore) this initial allocation of RM200,000 (to) each (constituency) was neither implemented nor crystallised.

“In other words, the initial allocation of RM200,000 was never paid out or given to the DUN members and/or to their service centres. I mentioned ‘special’ because this funding was never budgeted for.

“When the Sarawak government initiated this programme, we had to have a funding to start with.

“Thus we started by initially allocating RM200,000 to each constituency, to ensure that the Sarawak government would not overspend,” she said in explaining that that the Opposition side was not cut off from the initial RM200,000 fund allocated for each constituency.

When asked by Kong if the FSCC was subsequently disbanded, Saadiah said the committee was not disbanded but after April 29, 2020, it did not see the need to have subsequent meetings because the health situation in Sarawak back then had improved, the registered needy folks in all constituencies had already received the food aid, and the special funding amounting to RM16.4 million had already been fully utilised by the various DDMCs.

Kong: How is it transparent when no information was ever provided to any ADUN (elected representative) regardless of whether they’re from the ruling government or the Opposition?

Saadiah: We do not report to any ADUN and we, within the government structure, are subjected to be audited by the State and Federal Audit Departments. In this respect, there was no query being raised by the Audit Departments because the funds had been spent in compliance with our financial regulations.

Kong: I put to you that there was no transparency in regards the RM200,000.

Saadiah: No, I do not agree.

The witness also told the court that although she tendered new evidence in the form of the April 29, 2020 FSCC report only today, she maintained that it was meant to substantiate her earlier testimonies in court.

“I personally got this report from my team who had worked with me as secretariat staff to this FSCC, which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan. The report was prepared on April 28, 2020 (a day earlier) so that we would be able to gather the latest figures on the number of households (aid recipients) from the 12 DDMCs,” said Saadiah, who retired from the post of permanent secretary on Nov 12, 2020.

Saadiah, however, agreed with Kong that no member from the Opposition was appointed to the FSCC.

She also pointed out that her then-ministry only functioned as the secretariat to monitor the progress of implementation of FSCC’s decisions, which included the membership in its organisational structure.

Several DAP Sarawak leaders, including Chong, are alleged to have slandered Dr Sim through Facebook posts and newspapers by claiming that he (Dr Sim) had failed to manage the food aid drive that involved an allocation of RM800,000 meant for Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa state constituencies.

This had compelled Dr Sim to file a defamation suit.

Based on previous reports, Dr Sim who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, said the food aid funds provided by the state government were channelled to the DDMCs, not to the DUN.

He added that the DAP Sarawak leaders had repeatedly thrown baseless accusations at him via social media and newspapers, with the intent of tarnishing his image and accusing him of abusing his position.

The case was heard before High Court Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

Apart from Shankar, Dr Sim is also represented by Dato Bong Ah Loi, Russell Lim and Yu Ying Ying.

Other lawyers representing Chong are Chong Siew Chiang and Sim Kiat Leng.

It is expected that the plaintiff would be calling 14 witnesses to testify in the case including Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee, and former Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei, apart from Saadiah.

The trial hearing has been fixed to this May 9 to 12, and June 27 to 30.