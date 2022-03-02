EPF declares 6.1 pct dividend for 2021, all-time high payout of RM56.72 billion

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) today declared a 6.10 per cent dividend for conventional savings and 5.65 per cent dividend for Shariah savings in 2021, with a payout of RM50.45 billion and RM6.27 billion respectively.

In a statement, EPF said that the total payout for the year 2021 is RM56.72 billion — becoming the new all-time high total payout.

Besides beating the previous all-time high total payout of RM48.13 billion in 2017, last year’s EPF dividend performance also surpassed the 5.2 per cent for conventional savings and 4.9 per cent for Shariah savings in the year 2020. – Malay Mail

