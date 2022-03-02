Ex-NRD staff claims trial to 13 charges

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 2): A former staff at the National Registration Department (NRD) claimed trial in the Sessions Court here on Wednesday to 13 charges of falsifying his wife and daughter’s health record books for the purposes of cheating in order to issue birth certificates.

Mhd Sofian Ishak, 34, who appeared before judge Abu Bakar Manat, was charged under Section 468 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to seven years and a fine, upon conviction.

The charges stated that the accused had allegedly falsified the books in order to issue 14 birth certificates at the National Registration Department office here between 2012 and 2013.

The court fixed April 22 to re-mention the cases and the unrepresented accused was released on a bail of RM10,000 with RM6,000 deposit with one local surety.

The judge also ordered Mhd Sofian to report once a month at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office here and reminded the accused not to disturb the prosecution’s witnesses.

Meanwhile, a man was jailed for 10 years and ordered to be whipped 10 times by the Sessions Court here for possessing 33.08 grams of syabu last year.

Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim imposed the sentences on Adzlan Jumaani Tahaya, 27, after he changed his plea of not guilty to one of guilty under Section 12 (2), punishable under Section 39A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 when the case came up for trial.

The accused admitted to having the syabu inside a chicken coop in front of an unnumbered house at Kampung Lok Baru in Pulau Gaya on January 26, 2021.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest.