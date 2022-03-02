Fatal Teku fire: No criminal elements detected by Bomba K9 unit

SIBU (March 2): The Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) K9 unit did not detect any criminal elements in the Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Teku fire that claimed three lives.

However, when disclosing this, Bomba Zone 4 chief said Janggan Muling said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

“We have brought along the K9 unit and based on the investigation thus far, it does not show any elements of criminal (elements),” he told The Borneo Post at the scene today.

He was commenting on hearsay that there might have been some criminal elements behind the fire.

In the fire that broke out around 8.30pm last night, one house was 90 per cent destroyed, while the second house was razed to the ground.

Janggan said the three deceased – Rasidah Suut, 80; Abdullah Bus, 64; and Suriaty Abdullah, 20 – lived in the second house and could not escape as the entrance caught fire.

“My advice is for each house to have at least one fire extinguisher,” he said.

Janggan explained this would enable small fires to be put out quickly to prevent the loss of life and property.