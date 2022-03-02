Fire destroys car at Jalan Tun Jugah in Kuching

KUCHING (March 2): A car was totally destroyed in a fire at Jalan Tun Jugah here around 9.20pm last night.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the owner of the car was not at the scene when the firefighters arrived.

“Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station used one water hose to control and extinguish the fire,” it said in a statement.

Bomba said no injuries were reported during the incident.

The whole operation ended at 9.53pm and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.