Four-day Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 ends with a bang

KUCHING (March 2): A colourful showcase of diverse cultural performances and tradition-based activities concluded the four-day Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia 2022 at Kuching Waterfront on Sunday.

There were exhibitions and demonstrations run by teams from departments and agencies under Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, a ‘Sarawak Gastronomy Fair’, a handicrafts festival, a food bazaar, and the ‘Colours of Malaysia’ showcase.

Hosted in Sarawak for the first time, the Citrawarna programme had its grand official opening ceremony on Saturday night conducted on board of a large, specially-retrofitted barge anchored at Kuching Waterfront.\

Throughout the ceremony, the dignitaries and guests were mesmerised by the traditional musical and singing performances representing the different races in Malaysia, and also by the musical water fountain and the fireworks.

The nightly parade of colourfully-decorated ‘perahu tambang’, each representing the different states in the country, in Sarawak River was also a fascinating sight.

The organising committee had made sure that to ensure proper social distancing, ample canopies were provided, with each able to accommodate 350 people at one time.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Yang di-Petua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was also present, said for this edition of Citrawarna, Sarawak was chosen as the host in view of its diverse and harmonious communities comprising 28 ethnic groups, as well as in recognition of Kuching having been ‘a world stage’ over the past years.

Specifically, he highlights Kuching as having been classified as a ‘Creative City’ by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) under the ‘Gastronomy Category’ in Southeast Asia, and being awarded the title of ‘World Craft City’ by the World Crafts Council-Asia Pacific (WCC-APR).

“The Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia will definitely promote the arts and heritage products of Sarawak, a place that is rich in biodiversity,” said the prime minister in his welcoming speech.

Ismail Sabri also said the mega festival had been organised and run since 1999, and it was considered as one of the major events listed on the country’s tourism calendar.

For the record, the 2022 edition of Citrawarna was the first to be run since the last national event was held in 2017.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shurki, who is from Sarawak and is Batang Sadong MP, said a total of 53 entrepreneurs had set up booths and run their operations throughout the four-day festival and in this respect, she said it was her ministry’s hope that the Citrawarna event could generate revenue of over RM200,000 deriving from sales of handicrafts.

In terms of number of visitors, the festival was estimated to have attracted over 50,000 people throughout the four days.

A grand sape concert at Kuching Waterfront on Sunday night marked the closing of the festival, involving 257 sape instrumentalists.

This feat made it into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) as having the ‘Most Number of Sape Players in a Performance’.

Themed ‘Rentak Kamek Urang’ (Our Rhythm), the concert involved a large group of sape players performing on board the barge, with some being assigned to the Darul Hana Bridge across Sarawak River.

MBOR chief operating officer Christopher Wong personally took a ride on a ‘perahu tambang’ to cross the river, heading to the stage where he later signed the certificate of recognition for the record-entering feat.

According to Nancy, some of the sape players had travelled all the way from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah to perform at the concert.

With regard to the festival being held amidst the Covid-19 situation, the planning, execution and conclusion of all activities taking place throughout the duration of the festival were subject to stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) approved by the National Security Council (MKN).

Throughout the four days, every visitor was required to check-in via QR code using the MySejahtera app.

The sections along Kuching Waterfront slated for the festival’s activities were also barricaded as means to control the size of the crowd and also to prevent unchecked entries.

Covid-19 test kits were also prepared for the visitors.

Adding on, Nancy said this Citrawarna programme had indirectly support many rural folks and youths by opening job opportunities, including the setting up of the stage, installation of lights and other preparations.

“We want to create a new product for them, especially those who are currently jobless – at least they have something to do during this time; its business for them.”

“Let’s help and promote these businesses because like the small-time handicraft entrepreneurs and our batik makers, they are the ones who get the income,” said the federal minister.

In his remarks, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the concept of Citrawana Keluarga Malaysia 2022 signified ‘the spirit of Sarawak, with different ethnic groups practising their own lifestyles, but living harmoniously within society’.

“Sarawak is, in itself, a ‘citrawarna’ (‘display of colours’ in Malay) in terms of culture, languages and dialects, races and ancestries, diversity of food and also its flora and fauna.

“Therefore, we welcome visitors from outside Sarawak to this blessed land, especially (those) from Peninsular Malaysia, to come and visit Sarawak so that they can see for themselves and feel the uniqueness of Sarawak,” said Abang Johari.