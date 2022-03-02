Govt cares for the younger generation, says Harden

SIMANGGANG (March 2): The government will continue to garner the people’s support, especially when the Undi18 comes into force, which proves the government’s confidence in the young generation, says Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden.

He said the inclusion of the youths in nation-building proved that the government wanted them to participate in the state’s development process.

“Continuous efforts will be done to gain the people’s support for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), in particular Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) in Sri Aman, especially when the Undi18 comes into force.

“The younger generation has to be exposed to government policies that prioritise development and prosperity of the people,” he said when speaking at the Chinese New Year open house organised by Kapitan Ling Siew Hung and his family at a restaurant in Simanggang on Monday.

He added that many young people, through the party, were trained to be future leaders to provide services to the community.

“I expect young people to be able to evaluate the state government’s efforts in managing development in the state, which they could see for themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CNY open house also saw the presence of SUPP Simanggang women’s wing led by Kapitan Ling and members of the Simanggang Line Dance.

Harden, who is also Simanggang assemblyman, thanked the women’s wing for its contributions to the party, and urged them to work even harder in the new year, especially in recruiting new members.

Penghulu Mingging Sigan, Penghulu Kang Tai Kong, councillors Andar Suntai, Gerunsen Nyelang, Lansing Bansi and Tan Eng Siang were among those present at the dinner.