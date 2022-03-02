Govt urged to implement minimum wage policy without yielding to companies’ objections

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): The government should continue with the implementation of the minimum wage policy without yielding to the conglomerates’ objections against the proposed minimum wage hike, said opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Port Dickson Member of Parliament said some giant corporations in the country have recorded strong profits due to higher productivity but nonetheless oppose the minimum wage policy implementation.

“There are companies that have chalked up earnings of tens of billions of ringgit, but in discussions about minimum wage, hesitancy is seen not only at the government level but also among the private sector.

“There are plantation firms in timber and oil palm industries which make very high profits but the amount given back to the low-level workers is miniscule,” he said during a Dewan Rakyat debate today.

According to Anwar, the wage increase in Malaysia is still at a very low level against the productivity growth compared to other developed nations.

Therefore, he said, it is hoped that the government will act thoroughly and allow room for negotiations between companies and trade unions over the issue of the minimum wage policy implementation. – Bernama