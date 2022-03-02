Hammer throwers from Sarawak King Jackie, Queen Grace shine in Ipoh

KUCHING (March 2): National hammer throwers from Sarawak Jackie Wong Siew Cheer and Grace Wong Xiu Mei were simply in a class of their own as they dominated in their respective events at the Perak All Comers 1 Athletics Championship, which ended at Ipoh Stadium in Perak on Sunday.

Jackie heaved the hammer to a new distance of 65.37m, smashing the old record of 56.21m set by Negeri Sembilan’s Sadat Marzuqi Ajisan in 2020, to win the gold.

Sadat also bettered his performance with a throw of 58.98m to win the silver, while Rizad Azri Che Radzi from Perlis was third with 47.83m.

Grace also created a new record en route to winning the women’s hammer throw event, by registering 61.14m to erase the old mark of 53.40m set by herself in 2016.

The silver and bronze medals went to Nurul Hidayah Lukman (50.39m) from MSN Selangor and Armed Forces’ Nurfazira Jaludin (46.20m) respectively.

On-form national sprinter Jonathan Nyepa was on target when he took the 200m gold in 21.49s after finishing second in the 100m sprint with a time of 10.54s.

Queenie Ting Kung Ni was also too good for 10 other opponents in the women’s discus event, where she registered 47.37m to bag the gold.

It was also a new meet record, slashing the old mark of 45.51m set by Choo Kang Ni from the Malaysian national team in 2019.

Mohd Rizzua Haizad also contributed a gold medal for Sarawak when he won the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 14.11s.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Sukma athletes Jonah Chang Rigan and Kong Chin Poh finished second and third in the men’s shot put, managing 14.91m and 14.54m respectively.

Other Sarawakians winning silver medals were Brandon Ting in the men’s triple jump with 15.16m and Ericssca Peter in the women’s 200m in 26.15s, while Abdul Rahman Lee bagged a bronze medal in the men’s discus with a distance of 41.29m.

Among other Sarawakians who impressed were Lucas Wong, who finished fifth out of 47 runners for the men’s 5,000m race, and Desmond Jong, who placed seventh in the men’s javelin with a distance of 45.63m.

The Perak All Comers 1 served as a warm-up to the Malaysia Open this weekend and is part of the Sarawak athletics team’s preparations for Sukma Special Edition in Kuala Lumpur in June, while the Malaysia Open is a qualifying event for the Vietnam SEA Games.