Isuzu again hailed as Malaysia’s top-selling truck across overall, light-duty segments

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): Isuzu Malaysia Sdn Bhd has been recognised as not only Malaysia’s top-selling truck for the eighth consecutive time, but also the best-selling light-duty truck for the 12th consecutive year.

These accomplishments were delivered through the total combined sales of 4,808 units of trucks in all segments and 4,545 units of light-duty trucks recorded in 2021.

“We are extremely thrilled to be able to achieve and retain the top spot again for overall truck and light-duty truck categories, in which our Isuzu brand has been privileged enough to enjoy for so many consecutive years in this market,” said Koji Nakamura, chief executive officer of Isuzu Malaysia Sdn Bhd, in a statement.

“Such achievements demonstrate the continuation of our robust footprint and growth in Malaysia, as well as our ability in positioning ourselves to harness the opportunities whilst tackling the challenges amidst a pandemic-laden market situation.

“It is also particularly significant given how this situation has caused supply chain disruptions such as scarcity of raw materials, which has impacted production in the trucking industry.”

In its press release, Isuzu Malaysia also hailed its extensive dealership network across the country as another key factor that had significantly contributed to the brand’s continuous market-leading success.

It added that the regular communications between the head office and dealership partners had fostered strong relationship that enabled Isuzu Malaysia to capture on-ground market intelligence and deliver what customers needed.

“Our dealers have a closely established rapport with our customers and are able to constantly gather feedback about the customers’ business situations and trucking solutions requirements.

“With this crucial on-ground market information, our sales and aftersales teams are able to identify what the gaps are, and work towards maintaining the strength of their respective operations for the benefit of our customers,” said Atsunori Murata, chief operating officer of Isuzu Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Murata said prior to the pandemic, Isuzu Malaysia’s management team used to make regular face-to-face visits to its dealerships, business partners like body builders and transporters, as well as customers.

However, this had to be immediately re-strategised by optimising digital communication platforms for its marketing efforts such as creating videos on YouTube and Facebook, disseminating SMSes and holding meetings using Microsoft and Google tools.

“All these were done to ensure continuity of relationship building and promotion of new products and services for easy understanding of Isuzu’s offerings.”

Over the last two years, Isuzu Malaysia has rolled out several strategic initiatives such as partnering with new dealers and opening of new centres, introduction of new product innovation namely the ELF range with ‘Isuzu Safety Plus’ for greater safety and efficiency, plus on-time truck delivery to customers.

All these had helped in further meeting the trucking solutions needs of customers and enhancing their satisfaction through market reach and quality service – all pivotal in maintaining robust Isuzu truck sales and market-leading position.

“We are grateful that our Isuzu brand continues to enjoy high demand as more customers experience the performance and comfort of our trucks. Since we introduced the new ELF range with Isuzu Safety Plus two years ago featuring a combination of safety system upgrades and B20 biodiesel compatibility, our customers have experienced greater efficiency and safety,” said Murata.

“Overall, Isuzu Malaysia is very honoured to share our success with everyone in our dealership network and employees because without their strong passion, dedication and outstanding work for the brand, achieving a market-leading position year-on-year would be a tough feat.

“Equally, we are also extremely appreciative to all our customers and we will continue to remain focused on providing more excellence and value through outstanding products and services to support their varied trucking needs.”

