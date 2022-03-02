Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg to be closed for Borneo Cultures Museum grand opening this Friday

KUCHING (March 2): Two roads namely Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg will be temporarily closed to give way to the grand opening of the Borneo Cultures Museum this Friday (March 4) from 5pm to midnight.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said various activities have been planned for the launch of the museum which will be officiated by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at around 8pm.

“Road users are advised to plan their route and use alternative routes during the affected time,” said Ahsmon in a statement today.

To ease the flow of traffic, road users are also reminded to follow the instructions of the traffic police who will be stationed at the vicinity of the museum.

He said vehicles from Jalan Satok are advised to use Jalan Reservoir to avoid the road closure at Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg.

“Vehicles from Taman Budaya or Jalan Taman Budaya are advised to use Jalan Satok or Jalan Reservoir while vehicles from Jalan Wawasan are advised to use Jalan Barrack.

“This is to avoid the road closure at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg,” he added.

For those travelling from Jalan Masjid, they are advised to use Jalan Haji Taha to avoid the road closure at Jalan P. Ramlee.

For further information, the public are advised to call the district’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at 082-259900 during office hours.