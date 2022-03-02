Keningau housewife scammed of RM21,400

KENINGAU (Mar 2): A housewife lost RM21,400 in a Macau scam after receiving a call from unknown individuals impersonating as an Inland Revenue Board (IRB) employee and a police officer.

Keningau police chief Deputy Superintendent Nor Rafidah Kasim said the incident happened when the 31-year-old victim received a call from a woman who claimed to be from IRB around 1pm on Feb 26.

“The woman told the victim that she had tax arrears of RM36,600.

“The victim initially denied the claim but the suspect then transferred the call to another woman who claimed to be a ‘police officer’ who is investigating the case,” she said.

Nor Rafidah said the second suspect then told the victim that the case could be resolved within six months to a year.

“The second suspect then transferred the call to a man who claimed to be an officer from Bank Negara and the latter told the victim to fill in her personal details to avoid a court case.

“Unknowing to her, the victim then fills in her personal details on a link that was provided by the scammers through WhatsApps.

“Couple of hours later, the victim was shocked to find that RM21,400 in her bank account had disappeared,” said Nor Rafidah.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a police report at the Keningau police headquarters.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Nor Rafidah reminded the public to be careful when receiving telephone calls from unknown individuals who claimed to either be an enforcement personnel or financial institution.

“Do not disclose any banking details to unknown individuals, especially through telephones, to avoid being victim of such scams.

“Public are also urged to contact the Keningau police headquarters or any police headquarters if they received any suspicious calls from unknown individuals who claimed to be law enforcement or from financial institutions,” she said.