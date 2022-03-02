Man accused of Matu Daro double murder appears at Sibu High Court, hearing to begin on Friday

SIBU (March 2): A 31-year-old man alleged to have committed a double murder in Matu Daro last month appeared in the Sibu High Court today.

The case against Ahmad Robin, which will go to trial on Friday, was transferred from a Magistrates’ Court in Sarikei.

No charge was read to him during case mention today.

It is understood that the trial will begin with the husbands of the two deceased taking the stand.

On Feb 25, Ahmad faced two tentative murder charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code at a Sarikei Magistrates’ Court.

The Section provides for a mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

According to the first charge, he is alleged to have caused the death of Indonesian Pandang Sarang around 11am at a palm oil plantation in Daro on Feb 11, 2022.

According to the second charge, he allegedly killed Muli Laha, also an Indonesian, on the same date at another oil palm plantation in Daro at 11pm.

It is learnt that the bodies were discovered at RC Dermaga Sungai Samong in Daro on Feb 12 and Feb 14.

Ahmad was arrested at Jalan Sentral Daro at 3.30pm on Feb 12.