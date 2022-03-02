Minos: Title change reinforces Sarawak’s status as region in nation

KUCHING (March 2): Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Datuk Peter Minos lauded the the gazettement of the amendment to the State Constitution to replace the title ‘Chief Minister’ with ‘Premier’, ‘Deputy Chief Minister’ with ‘Deputy Premier’, and ‘Assistant Minister’ with ‘Deputy Minister’, taking into effect yesterday

He said it was high time for the gazettement to take place as this establishes Sarawak’s equal status with Peninsular Malaysia.

With these changes, he added that Sarawak must go for and obtain equality in other matters such as national finance, civil service, as well as legal service.

“We Sarawakians deeply appreciate and feel most grateful to the state government and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), including the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar for making Sarawak and Sabah equal to Peninsular Malaysia.

“They have fought very hard for it, facing and overcoming obstacles and challenges along the way,” he said in a statement.

The Sarawak’s Attorney-General’s Chambers in announcing the gazettement on its website yesterday, attached a Sarawak Government Gazette dated Feb 28 this year, which amongst others stated the Yang di-Pertua Negeri has agreed the Ordinance shall come into force on March 1, 2022.

This was also confirmed by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah yesterday.

Abdul Karim tabled the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the special sitting of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) last month.

On Feb 15, the DUN passed the Bill by more than a two-thirds majority to provide for the change of the terms of the cabinet members to ‘Premier’, ‘Deputy Premier’, and ‘Deputy Ministers’.