Over 1,000 take part in Batang Sadong Bridge Fun Run

KUCHING (March 2): More than 1,000 runners participated in the Batang Sadong Bridge Fun Run last Saturday.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, who also joined in the run, said the event was held in conjunction with the Citrawarna Festival in Sarawak.

“I am very happy with the response which is unexpectedly good. We are going to hold two more events; a half marathon and full marathon here after Hari Raya,” she said.

The Batang Sadong MP hoped to receive warm response from the public for the Batang Sadong Bridge Marathon due to the success of the Batang Sadong Bridge Fun Run.

Located 63km away from Kuching, the Batang Sadong Bridge is the longest river bridge in Malaysia, spanning 1.48km.

Tourists have been known to go to Batang Sadong for crocodile watching along the river.

Along with the run, there were food and beverage stalls set up at the event venue. A lucky draw with many attractive prizes also awaited all participants of the run.

Prizes included complimentary MASwings air tickets from Kuching to Mulu, a 3-day 2-night complimentary hotel stay at Marriott Mulu Resort & Spa, and the grand prize of an SM Sport motorbike sponsored by Tay Motors.

The fun run kicked off with a 10-minute warm-up courtesy of a Level Up Fitness team at 7.45am,= before the flag-off at 8am.

The flag-off was held in batches in adhering to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The runners also practised social distancing while running along the bridge in accordance with the SOPs set.

Many participants also dressed up as their favourite superheroes to enliven the occasion as well as be in the running to win the ‘Best Dressed’ runner award, with the winner walking away with a mystery box worth RM2,000.