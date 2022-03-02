PLC Transformation Programme to catalyse performance, growth

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): Bursa Malaysia’s Public-Listed Companies (PLC) Transformation Programme is expected to catalyse the performance and growth of PLCs and companies within their ecosystem.

It is also expected to align them with the latest global trends, investor demands and stakeholder expectations, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Anchored on five digital guidebooks, the PLC Transformation Programme would nurture purpose and performance-driven PLCs; cultivate a greater sense of transparency; embed sustainability practices; as well as enhance stakeholder management and investor relations.

It will also encourage digital adoption, as well as drive robust talent development to strengthen nation-building, he said.

“Ultimately, the programme will enhance the corporate performance of Malaysia’s PLCs, thereby creating a more attractive marketplace for domestic and foreign investors alike.

“It is now more important than ever to empower PLCs to enhance their market competitiveness, so they can help grow and sustain investors’ interest in our capital market,” he said while officiating the launch of the programme here today.

He noted that small and medium enterprises (SME) could also benefit from the digital guidebooks.

“Thus, I encourage the wider SME community to take full advantage of the programme and resources available,” the minister said.

He added that the programme is also supported by the government’s ongoing efforts to reform and optimise government-linked investment companies (GLICs).

“Given their role as unique drivers of the Malaysian growth story with over RM445 billion in assets-under-management on Bursa Malaysia today, efforts remain underway to sharpen the focus of our GLICs for further success, particularly in helping them to venture into high-value new growth sectors.

“Eventually, these new areas will also open up fresh opportunities for PLCs and SMEs,” said Tengku Zafrul. – Bernama