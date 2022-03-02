Sabah Education Dept activates ‘Ops Payung’ for 2021 SPM

TUARAN (March 2): The Sabah Education Department has activated “Ops Payung” in preparation for an eventuality of a natural disaster, including floods, during the 2021 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, which begins today until March 29.

Sabah Education director Datuk Dr Mistirine Radin said this was to ensure the public examination ran smoothly and all SPM candidates could sit for the examination according to the schedule.

“We have prepared the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and have distributed them to all District Education Offices and schools due to the uncertain weather conditions, especially the heavy and continuous rain which could cause floods as well as landslides.

“This measures can be implemented immediately when needed. All district education officers are also instructed to activate the district public examination safety committee,” she told reporters at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tamparuli, near here today to observe the first day of the SPM examination.

A total of 39,250 SPM candidates are registered in Sabah and they will sit for the public examination at 315 centres throughout the state.

Mistirine said the department had also prepared strict SOPs to curb the spread of Covid-19 at examination centres, including providing special rooms to accommodate students who are found to be symptomatic before they are sent for treatment.

She said the examination operation rooms had also been set up at all districts to provide, among others, daily reports, especially on the attendance of candidates at each examination session, including those who are in quarantine or in hospital.

“Reports on the candidate attendance through e-Kehadiran will be received at 4.00 pm daily. The report will be analysed to find out the number of candidates who are in hospital or undergoing quarantine,” she added.

Mistirine also said any SPM candidate who tested positive for Covid-19 and could not attend the examination could apply to sit for the examination at the second session scheduled for April.

Meanwhile, SMK Tamparuli principal Mozidah Hamzah said a total of 297 candidates are sitting for the SPM examination at the school.

She said all the SPM candidates who attended the examination at the school today were in good health, with three of them found positive for Covid-19 and were quarantined. – Bernama