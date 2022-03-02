Sagah calls for Education Ministry to review policies, allow stateless children to attend school

LAWAS (March 2): Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn has called on the federal Ministry of Education to review its policies to allow all stateless children to attend school.

Sagah was commenting on the case of nine-year-old Jeanny Lianna Ating, who was prevented from attending SK Long Sebangang because her citizenship application is still pending.

“I have been advised by the Education Department that Jeanny’s case is a matter under the purview of the federal Ministry of Education.

“I call upon the federal Ministry of Education to review the matter and allow Jeanny and all stateless children to attend school until they come of age,” he said.

He pointed out that education is a basic right under the United Nations (UN) Charter.

As for her citizenship status, Sagah said it comes under the purview of a different ministry.

“It (citizenship) should not be used to deny children of their basic rights,” he added.

Jeanny, who is from Lawas, had attended SK Long Sebangang until her mother received a text message last year prohibiting her from continuing due to her citizenship status.

Her parents Ating Agong and Ruran Lukas registered their marriage late because Ruran’s nationality is officially Indonesian despite her being born and raised in Sarawak.

Although Jeanny’s birth certificate clearly states that Ating, a Sarawakian, is her father, she was not granted citizenship.

She has applied for citizenship through the National Registration Department (JPN) but the family was told the process could take up to six years.