Sarawak logs 1,357 new Covid-19 cases, one BID on Feb 27

KUCHING (March 2): The daily Covid-19 infections in Sarawak continue its four-digit streak with 1,357 new cases recorded today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

The latest figure also marked an upward trend with an increase of 109 cases from yesterday’s 1,248 cases.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 262,417.

SDMC in its Covid-19 daily update said 36 out of 40 districts across the state had reported new infections with three-digit figures recorded in four districts namely Kuching (436), Miri (270), Sibu (194), and Bintulu (105).

This was followed by Limbang (45), Serian (42), Bau (34), Sri Aman (33), Sarikei (32), Samarahan (23), Kapit (18), Saratok (15), Meradong (14), Belaga (12), Tanjung Manis (10), Kanowit (10), Mukah (6), Betong (6), Simunjan (6), Dalat (6), Lawas (5), Marudi (4), Asajaya (4), Julau (4), Matu (4), Lubok Antu (3), Subis (3), Lundu (2), Kabong (2), Song (2), Pakan (2), and one each in Pusa, Sebauh, Telang Usan, Bukit Mabong and Beluru.

The committee revealed that 1,351 of the new cases today were in Categories 1 and 2, two cases in Category 3 (with lung infection), one case in Category 4 (with lung infection requiring oxygen support) and three cases in Category 5 (with lung infection requiring ventilator support).

SDMC also revealed a brought-in-dead (BID) case involving a 79-year-old man from Kapit reported in Kapit Hospital on Feb 27.

The man had hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 1,628.