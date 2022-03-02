SESB appoints new CEO

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 2): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) announced the appointment of Ir. Ts. Mohd Yaakob Bin Jaafar as the new Chief Executive Officer replacing Datuk Ir. Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid who is appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unit Tenaga Sabah effective March 1, 2022.

Mohd Yaakob started his career with SESB as an electrical engineer at Transmission Division in May 2004. During his 18 years of service, he had extensive experience in the operation, maintenance, planning and development of SESB’s assets through various positions as chief engineer, general manager and senior general manager.

He is a local native of Sabah hail from Bongawan, Papar, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering (Power) from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and has a 275kV Competent Electrical Engineer certificate certified by the Energy Commission of Malaysia.

Mohd Yaakob is also well known in the engineering sector in Sabah where he is the Vice Chairman of the Malaysian Institute of Engineers Sabah Branch. He is also a Professional Engineer registered with the Board of Engineers Malaysia and a Technology Professional registered with the Board of Technology Malaysia and a member of the Executive Committee of the International Council on Large Electric Systems, Malaysia.