Soo wants Sarawak govt to set up Dept of Homeland Security

KUCHING (March 2): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo wants the Sarawak government to set up the Department of Homeland Security to resolve the identity card and statehood woes of stateless Sarawakians.

She said this in reference to the perennial woes and misery of stateless Sarawakians who are denied identity documents, citizenship, education and employment.

“Even though they may be born of one or both Sarawak parents and lived all their lives in Sarawak, a Homeland Security department will ensure our effort to enable a homeland that is safe and secure where Sarawak rights, interests, aspirations and ways of live can thrive.

“The Department of Homeland Security will resolve problems faced by Sarawak’s domestic population in a systematised and expedient process and end the perennial heart-breaking stories of bona fide Sarawakians denied a place and identity in Sarawak,” said Soo, adding that this was in their party manifesto during the 12th state election.

She added that Homeland Security is about all hazards which pose a security threat, natural or man-made which also encompasses immigration, labour, border control, maritime security and natural disasters.

“Let Homeland Security Sarawak issue our own Identity Card with ‘K’ as was our original Sarawak IC, and this shall be recognised as our Sarawak identity document for official purposes.

“Department of Homeland Security is not only for the purpose of resolving statelessness, but also addresses security concern where Sarawak can keep vigilance over all entries into Sarawak through our porous border, to prevent the Sabah Project IC being repeated in Sarawak,” she said.

She explained Department of Homeland Security Sarawak shall be cabinet level executive department to be established and legislated in the State Legislative Assembly.

“No need to beg from the federal government. Statelessness should not be denied to any person born in Sarawak of one or two Sarawak parents, or to Sarawakians by birthright but whose parents had been negligent in registering their births. This is inhuman and breaches human rights.

“There is no reason for our Sarawak government to be denied access to any data on our Sarawak population, and to make laws to protect our own people. This is the function and role of any responsible government,” emphasised Soo.