Stop being arrogant toward Sabahan parties, DAP told

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 2): The DAP is accused of being a hypocrite for criticising Parti Warisan Sabah’s expansion in peninsula Malaysia and its involvement in the Johor state elections.

Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (STAR) vice president Kenny Chua said it only shows that the DAP has a thick peninsula Malaysia supremacy syndrome.

He said the party seems to have forgotten how it came to Sabah and begged Sabahans for votes so it can claim some political power.

“You KL party can come to Sabah and contest in a majority of Chinese seats as if you are the big brother. Now you tell us that we Sabahans can’t expand our party in KL or else we disturb the voters’ trend.

“Stop being a hypocrite. If you say no Sabah party can come to the peninsula, then it is only fair to say that you have no place to sell your brand of politics in Sabah. Just stay in peninsula Malaysia and contest over there.

“Let Sabah be under the control of the GRS government. And STAR will contest in few Chinese seats,” he said.

He was commenting on a viral video showing a DAP leader describing Parti Warisan Sabah’s expansion to peninsula Malaysia as nothing more that to ‘kacau-kacau’ (disturb) the voters there.

Chua pointed out that only a few years ago, the Chinese party had tried to win the hearts of the indigenous communities in the interior areas of Sabah.

“No Sabah party had accused them of ‘kacau-kacau’ in Sabah,” he said.

The DAP had largely banked on the Lasimbang siblings to try make inroads into indigenous territories in Sabah and offered to fight for the Orang Asal rights.

However, the younger sibling and former senator, Adrian, resigned from the party together with Sri Tanjung and Elopura assemblymen Justin Wong and Calvin Chong. Wong had cited lack of trust in state DAP leaders as reason for their departure.

After losing the three, Sabah DAP appointed two of its elected representatives, Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin and Kapayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang, into its state committee.

Chan, who was the previous Sabah DAP secretary, and Lasimbang, formerly its women’s chief, were not re-elected as committee members in the party polls last November.

“All signs are showing that the party is losing support in Sabah.

“So, please stop being so arrogant toward Sabahan parties. There’s no place for peninsula supremacy syndrome in our state,” said Chua.