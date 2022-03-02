Swine Fever breaks out in 19 Sabah districts

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 2): The African Swine Fever (ASF) broke out in 19 districts in Sabah from February last year to January this year

The districts and dates an ASF outbreak was declared were Pitas (22/2/2021), Beluran (4/3/2021), Kinabatangan (9/3/2021), Lahad Datu (9/3/2021), Kota Marudu (12/3/2021), Sandakan (23/3/2021), Telupid (7/4/2021), Tongod (21/4/2021), Nabawan (5/5/2021), Keningau (1/7/2021), Tambunan (7/7/2021), Tawau (21/7/2021), Kuala Penyu (4/8/2021), Sipitang (5/8/2021), Semporna (18/8/2021), Papar (15/9/2021), Kota Kinabalu (30/9/2021), Tenom (13/10/2021) and Penampang (18/1/2022).

However, as of February this year, 10 of these districts, namely Pitas, Kota Marudu, Beluran, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Telupid, Tongod, Sandakan, Semporna and Tawau were free of ASF for the past six months.

Sipitang, Tenom, Tambunan, Nabawan and Keningau have not recorded any cases in the past 60 days, an update from the Sabah Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) said on Wednesday.

The status for Kuala Penyu, Papar, Kota Kinabalu and Penampang remained unchanged, it added.

In DVS’ ASF summary made available to the media, as of March 1 2022, a total of 3,139 backyard pigs were affected where 1,333 were culled to prevent the spread of ASF.

As for wild pigs, 199 heads died and in the case of commercial pigs, 1,114 heads at two farms in Sandakan were affected. Of the total 527 heads were culled.

DVS said it conducted 459 campaigns on ASF in 17 districts and tested 1009 samples during the one-year period.