Teen claims trial over robbery charge

KUCHING (March 2): An 18-year-old man has claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here today for a charge of attempting to rob a female neighbour with a penknife.

The accused was charged under Section 392 Of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the same act, which carries a minimum jail term of 10 years and a fine or whipping if convicted.

According to the charge, the accused allegedly robbed the 16-year-old victim with a penknife of her cellphone, a watch, and cash amounting to RM450.

The robbery allegedly took place on February 22, at 3.30am in the victim’s residence in Kampung Sungai Midin Semerah Padi here.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Sharif did not offer any bail as the offence committed is not liable for it.

Aiman further stated that the measure was to prevent the accused from repeating the same offence again towards the victim or to any potential targets, other than to prevent him from running away.

The accused proceeded to appeal for a bail with his father as a surety and proceeded to inform the court that he was currently helping his father out to build a house in an area around Kampung Tupong here.

He was not represented by any members of the counsel.

Magistrate Maris Agan has then allowed for the accused to be given bail of RM4,000 with one of local surety with a fixed income.

He also ordered for the accused to avoid coming into contact or go near the victim and witnesses of the case, other than having to report himself every month to the police station once a month before the next hearing on April 5.