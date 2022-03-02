Tiang: ‘Drugs Kill Dreams’ project meant as reinforcement in fight against substance abuse

SIBU (March 2): The ‘Drugs Kill Dreams’ project aims to reinforce the measures that are currently being implemented in the fight against substance abuse.

According to Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang, the project is a collaboration involving governmental agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

It is stated that the organisers of the project are Caritas Sibu, Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI), Victory Home and Malaysia Relief Agency (MRA).

“There are few elements (involved) – enforcement, education and assistance from the NGOs in terms of rehabilitation like the Victory Home.

“It (project) is a concerted effort aimed at weeding out drugs and substance abuse problems in Sibu and also, through this collaborative effort, we can generate greater public awareness and have them say no to drugs,” said Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman, in his opening speech for the project launch at the Wei Kuok Hall of MPI here yesterday.

Adding on, Tiang said the project was initially planned for launching in 2019, but this had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m very glad that we have this project launched this morning – so much so that I want to be a part of it, a member of this collaboration.

“In my position, I can provide the necessary funding, resources and if possible, some coordination works in view of me being under the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, where the MoH (Ministry of Health) and the local councils are also involved,” he said.

On drug and substance abuse, Tiang agreed that this problem must be nipped in the bud, but he also opined that it was important to find out, on a case-to-case basis, why people turned to drugs abuse.

“Is it due to family, financial problems or peer pressure, among other causes?

“I do hope that the enforcement agencies like the police would look into such issue closely.”

Asked if the ‘Drugs Kill Dreams’ project would be extended to schools, Tiang said talks about such collaboration have started.

“There are lots of creative ways to reach out to the young people,” he added.

In addition, it was stated that the project would also involve the four co-organisers working together with the district’s One-Stop Committee to Address Drug and Substance Abuse (OSC-MIDS).

Meanwhile Caritas Sibu director Eta Ting, who is also the project’s organising chairperson, highlighted a quiz being run in conjunction with the launch, and invited everyone to participate by scanning the QR code specifically set up for the challenge, set to end tomorrow.

She said the data from the quiz would be collected, and prizes would be given to winners.

“We want to reach out to the people and create awareness of the dangers of drugs abuse, and also help (former) addicts reintegrate into society,” said Ting.

Sibu District officer Suhaili Mohamed who is also OSC-MIDS Sibu chairman, Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu, Social Development Council executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah, and MRA Sibu chairman Zaidil Arip and MPI principal Hii King Kai, were also present at the event.