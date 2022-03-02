Ukraine conflict: Malaysia calls on all parties to respect basic principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity

KUALA LUMPUR (March 2): Malaysia has called on all concerned parties to respect the basic principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity in the wake of the escalating situation in Ukraine which threatens to evolve into another humanitarian and human rights quagmire.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia also strongly urged all concerned parties to urgently take steps to de-escalate the situation and prevent further loss of lives and devastation.

“We call on all parties to respect the basic principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as international humanitarian and human rights laws.

“Malaysia has experienced first hand the brutality of the conflict in Ukraine with the downing of flight MH17 in 2014, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“We do not wish to see further victims caught in the unfortunate conflict especially civilians and vulnerable groups,” he said through a video posting made available on his twitter account.

The Boeing 777 plane was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014 when it was shot down as it flew over a part of eastern Ukraine. All 298 people aboard died.

Saifuddin also said all efforts must be vigorously pursued and accelerated to seek a peaceful and amicable solution to the Ukraine conflict based on international law and the United Nations Charter.

On Feb 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

According to United Nations (UN) figures, at least 136 civilians in Ukraine have been killed, including 13 children, and 400 others injured.

Around 660,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, the international body said Tuesday.

On another note, the minister said Malaysia would also continue to highlight long standing humanitarian and human rights challenges particularly the plight of the Palestinians and the Rohingya refugees.

He said as an Asean member state, Malaysia would continue to work with all stakeholders towards the implementation of Asean’s Five-Point consensus and ultimately find an amicable and sustainable solution for Myanmar’s return to the path of democracy. – Bernama