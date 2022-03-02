Upgrading of Samalaju Industrial Park road to start early next year

KUCHING (Mar 2): A road upgrading project at Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP) in Bintulu is expected to start early next year, the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) said in a statement.

It explained the upgrading would involve converting the existing two-lane single carriageway at Jalan Section C1 in SIP to a four-lane dual carriageway.

Recoda said it will also involve massive utilities relocation and construction of three bridges over Sungai Semba 1, Sungai Semba 2, and Sungai Semba 3, as well as other associated works.

“Development of infrastructure projects in SIP has started since the 9th Malaysia Plan (9MP).

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Recoda intends to upgrade 12km of the existing state coastal road within SIP area from two lanes (single carriageway) to four lanes (dual carriageway).

“Efficient road infrastructure within SIP is an important factor for the functionality and success of this industrial park. Hence, the upgrading work of the road as approved in the SIP master plan is designed to a dual carriageway to meet this requirement,” said the statement.

A kick-off meeting, chaired by Recoda project management director Mohd Safri Ibrahim was held yesterday morning (March 1) with consultants and the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) to properly plan for the smooth implementation of this project.

“Since the inception of SIP in 2009, the numbers of factories within this industrial park have continued to increase and therefore the traffic volume is expected to increase as well.

“With the upgraded road, it will alleviate traffic congestion, reduce traveling time, and provide safer road conditions,” added the statement.