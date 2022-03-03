11-year-old boy dies after falling from fourth floor apartment

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): An 11-year-old boy died after he is believed to have fallen from his residence on the fourth floor of an apartment in Puncak Alam, Sungai Buloh here today.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said they were alerted of the incident at about 9am.

He said police learned that the victim’s father, who is in his 30s had seen light coming from his son’s room at about 2am today when he got up to go to the toilet, adding that the victim was the eldest of three siblings.

“The father, however, did not check further as he thought his son was asleep.

“At 8am when he went downstairs to buy food, he saw a body lying on the ground,” he said when contacted today.

Shafa’aton said preliminary investigation found the victim’s father did not notice any behavioral changes in his son and there were no family problems.

He said a medical team confirmed that the victim died at the scene and the body was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital Forensic Medical Unit for an autopsy.

So far, the case has been classified as sudden death. – Bernama