KENINGAU (Mar 3): Some 2,647 illegal gambling items were disposed of by police here Thursday.

Keningau police chief Deputy Superintendent Nor Rafidah Kasim said the disposed items were from cases between 2013 to 2016.

She said police had opened 93 investigation papers and 47 had been completed.

All the cases were investigated under the Common Gaming House Act 1953.

Nor Rafidah added that the items were disposed of through ‘e-waste’ method.

She said the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulation 2005 under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 identified electronic waste as e-waste and had been listed as scheduled waste by the Department of Environment management as it was flammable, corrosive, reactive and also toxic to the environment.