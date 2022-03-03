4G coverage in Sarawak increases to 82.86 pct, says Zahidi

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): The percentage of 4G network coverage in populated areas in Sarawak has increased to 82.86 per cent in the fourth quarter (4Q) of 2021 compared with 73.67 per cent before the implementation of the National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative in the second quarter (2Q) of 2020, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said 4G broadband coverage in the Baram parliamentary constituency has increased to 34.12 per cent in 4Q 2021 compared with 25.97 per cent (before implementation of Jendela).

He said for the same period, the network’s coverage in the Betong parliamentary constituency has also increased to 78.65 per cent; Hulu Rajang (18.31 per cent); and Serian (78.75 per cent).

“The ministry is always vigilant and focuses on improving communication services through the implementation of Jendela to address internet access issues, including in Sarawak.

“Through Phase 1 of Jendela in Sarawak, until Jan 31, 83 of the 836 planned telecommunication towers have been completed while 2,576 of the 3,213 transmitter station upgrade initiatives have also been completed,” he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zahidi said a total of 105 locations were installed with satellite broadband, including 100 locations in the longhouses in the Hulu Rajang parliamentary constituency.

He said the construction of 60 new towers in Hulu Rajang had already started and was expected to be completed in stages, from 4Q 2022 to 3Q 2023.

“A total of 15 existing transmitter stations in Hulu Rajang are being upgraded under the transmitter station upgrading project and are expected to be fully completed in Q4 2022,” he said.

For the installation of community WiFi in Hulu Rajang, there are three community WiFi locations provided in the longhouses, namely Kampung Uma Daro, Kampung Baloi Ukap and Kampung Sungai Asap.

“MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) will study the need to continue the community WiFi project or provide other technology broadband in the future,” he said.

Zahidi said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (GPS-Hulu Rajang) on ​​the number of community WiFi installed in longhouses as well as the status of upgrading telecommunication towers in the Hulu Rajang parliamentary constituency under Jendela. – Bernama