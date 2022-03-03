62.9 pct adult population in Malaysia have gotten Covid-19 booster shot

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): A total of 14,810,832 individuals or 62.9 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 22,951,398 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the adult population have completed the vaccination, while 23,231,225 individuals or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For children aged between five and 11 years, a total of 929,733 individuals or 26.2 per cent of their population in the country have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

As for adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,802,265 of them, or 90.1 per cent of the population have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 2,898,437 or 93.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 97,534 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 26,923 as first dose, 1,389 as second dose and 69,222 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 67,416,313.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 115 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with Johor recording the highest number at 25; followed by Sabah (24); Selangor (18); eight each in Kedah and Negeri Sembilan; Perak (seven); six each in Pahang and Kuala Lumpur; Kelantan (four); Penang (three); two each in Melaka and Perlis; while Sarawak and Terengganu had one death each. — Bernama