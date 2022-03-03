Allegation that 1MDB debt unpaid has no basis, says Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): The allegation that the principal debt of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has not been paid until now is baseless as it will only mature between 2022 and 2039, explained Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Tengku Zafrul said that until the end of February 2022, 1MDB’s total debt was about RM38.8 billion, comprising RM32.3 billion in principal debt and RM6.5 billion in interest.

“We have started paying the interest on 1MDB’s debt of about RM6.5 billion and have not paid the principal because the principal of the debt will mature later,” he said in a question and answer session with the minister at Parliament today.

He said this in response to an additional question from Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) who wanted an explanation on the allegation by Pekan MP Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Razak that the government had not paid 1MDB’s debt.

According to Tengku Zafrul, 1MDB’s principal debt includes 1MDB Energy Ltd’s bonds issued worth RM7.35 billion, 1MDB Energy (Langat) Ltd’s bonds issued worth RM7.35 billion, 1MDB Global Investment Ltd’s bonds issued worth RM12.6 billion and 1MDB IMTN (Islamic Medium Term Note) sukuk worth RM5 billion. – Bernama